_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Saturday, March 14, 2020 - TUSKYS Supermarket Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dan Githua, has called out greedy Kenyans purchasing sanitizers in large quantities from their stores for re-sale.





Some greedy Kenyans are taking advantage of the Coronavirus pandemic to make a killing which is wrong in all aspects.





According to Mr. Githua, some shameless folks are buying sanitizers en masse and sale them just outside the supermarket at 200% profit.





Consequently, the supermarket has restricted the purchase of sanitizers to 3 per customer.





Taking to Twitter, Mr. Githua wrote:





“Now limiting the purchase of hand sanitizers to 3pcs/customer. Some customers taking us back to 90s.





"Buying from @TuskysOfficial in bulk, and selling at 200% profit outside our stores!!





"All should be able to get their share!





The mad rush for sanitizers started on Friday when the government confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in the country.





The patient, who is currently in isolation in Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) arrived in JKIA from USA via London on March 5.



