Wednesday March 11, 2020 – Nyali MP, Mohammed Ali, is on the spot for allegedly bribing a research firm to rank him among the best CDF managers in the country.





In a statement to the press, residents of Nyali Constituency led by Peter Kaingu, James Mutua and Enock Onyango dismissed the ranking as imaginary.





They disputed the ranking by Mizani Africa saying there was no way the constituency could be number 26 countrywide yet the theft of millions of shillings meant for bursary has never been explained.





“We are residents of this constituency and we are not happy by the way our MP handles CDF projects some of which he has renovated and named them after himself.”





“The bursary funds which disappeared last year has never been explained,” they pointed out.





According to the controversial research firm, Mizani Africa, that was involved in the survey of MPs’ performance in managing the Constituency Development Fund and that was released last week, Mvita and Nyali were the two constituencies in the Coastal region that topped in ‘proper’ utilization of funds.





However, the survey ranking immediately irked MPs across the political divide who claimed the results were cooked.





They dismissed the ranking as being motivated by a hidden agenda to portray some leaders in negative light.





However, following the outcry by legislators, National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, directed last week that the matter be investigated by the relevant committee.





Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro’s constituency was declared by the firm as having the best managed CDF in the country.



