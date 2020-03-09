_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 9, 2020 - The son of Ugandan dictator, Yoweri Museveni, has hit out at police for failing to protect singer Bebe Cool after he was pelted with bottles at a concert over the weekend.





Bebe Cool, who is a staunch supporter of Museveni, was booed and pelted with stones by revelers who didn’t want him to perform.





Museveni’s son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also a senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations in the Army, accused the police of failing to arrest ‘goons’ who assaulted women during International Women’s Day.





Reports indicate that Museveni is grooming Muhoozi to succeed him when decides to retire.





Museveni has been in power for over three decades and he’s set to run for Presidency again in the upcoming General Elections.