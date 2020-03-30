_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 30, 2020 - Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has issued a statement following the death of a 21 year old who exhibited symptoms like those of COVID-19.





This comes even as the Government warned Governors to desist from updating the country on Coronavirus numbers and deaths.





In a statement on Twitter, Mutua said that the patient did not die from Coronavirus as reported because test results from the Kenya Medical Research Institute came back negative.





According to Mutua, earlier tests on the patient who had been admitted at Kangundo Hospital had indicated that he had a bacterial infection.





“ CORONAVIRUS RESULTS: Yesterday, a 21 year old died at Kangundo Hospital with symptoms similar to those of Covid-19.”









“Tests by the Government (KEMRI) have come back NEGATIVE.”





“Earlier tests in Kangundo showed he had a bacterial infection.”





“He did NOT die from coronavirus. RIP, ” said Mutua.





Mutua called on people to always remember that there are other illnesses killing people apart from COVID-19.





He further assured Kenyans that health officials are working extra hard to ensure the spread of Coronavirus is contained and residents should create a good working environment for them.





“ It is important to remember that people are also sick from many many diseases and we will, as usual, still lose our friends and family from other illnesses. ”





“Even as we take care we don’t get Covid-19, we must provide quality and lifesaving healthcare to the rest of our people. ” he added.



