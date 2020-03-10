_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 10, 2020 - Days after Kahawa Wendani MCA, Cyrus Omondi, was found dead in a hotel in India on Wednesday, February 12th, his grandmother has also passed on.





Omondi's grandmother is said to have suffered shock after learning about his grandson's demise and died on Sunday.





"She was a bit sick but Cyro's death shocked her.”





“Hence, she stopped eating and her health continued deteriorating.”





"She died while the burial plans were still underway," revealed one of the family members.





Omondi's grandmother did not live to see his grandson's burial which took place on Friday.





The lawmaker reportedly died in a hotel while on a benchmarking trip that saw members of the Kiambu County Assembly Education Committee embark on a trip to India.





While addressing mourners during the burial, Omondi's mother, a fishmonger, said that she had forgiven anyone who might have plotted to kill her son.





"As a catholic, I wouldn't know how to go before the Lord with a heavy heart and so I want to say that I forgive anyone who may have not meant well for my son," she stated.



