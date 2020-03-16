_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 16, 2020 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has suspended the issuance of Certificates of Good Conduct for the next two weeks over the COVID-19 pandemic.





“The Directorate has suspended services in respect to private fingerprint Forensic and issuance of Police Clearance Certificates previously known as Certificate of Good Conduct, for the next two weeks,” DCI said in a tweet.





These crucial documents are used by departments and the private sector to validate that person is an upstanding citizen especially during job interviews.





This comes hours after President Uhuru Kenyatta confirmed that the number of infected persons in the country has risen to three.





The president has directed that learning in all Primary and Secondary schools be suspended indefinitely from Monday March 16.





“For those in boarding school the school administration is to ensure that students are home by Wednesday, March 18, 2020, while university and tertiary institutions are to close by Friday, March 20, 2020,” Uhuru directed.





Addressing the nation from Harambee House, Uhuru announced that the two new patients have been quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital where the government had established an isolation centre.



