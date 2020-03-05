_________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis , love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or site: www.mugwenudoctors.com

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis , love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or site: www.mugwenudoctors.com ______________________





Thursday March 5, 2020 - The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has opened on the deteriorated relationship between his office and that of the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) headed by Noordin Haji.





Speaking during an interview yesterday, Kinoti complained that his officers now felt betrayed by the lack of action by the DPP's office.









According to him, a number of investigation files prepared by the DCI have been gathering dust at the DPP's office which has the final say on criminal investigations.

" My officers are now getting frustrated daily.”





“They spend a lot of time investigating crime, risking their lives — and even after getting all the evidence required to prosecute cases, they are reduced to carrying files.”





“ It is important for Kenyans to know that my officers have done their level best.”

“They feel betrayed.”





“My worry is when suspects tell my officers ‘you are going nowhere’ and then it comes to pass ,” Kinoti stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST