_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Friday March 6, 2020 – CCTV footage that was aired yesterday by the DCI boss Kinoti has come under serious scrutiny from different leaders one of them being political scientist, Mutahi Ngunyi.





Venting on Twitter, Mutahi Ngunyi dismissed the CCTV video claiming it was a show of incompetence from the DCI boss.





"Kinoti's footage on Kenei is an insult to our national intelligence.”





“The footage does not support 1 hour 22 Minutes.”





“It supports 23 minutes or so. Watch it," he stated.





The controversial political analyst indicated that it was clinical incompetence from Kinoti to stage footage that did not support his claims.





He was quick to note that such a show painted President Uhuru Kenyatta in bad light no wonder, his counterpart DPP Haji was losing cases in court.





"This is bad for Uhuru.”





“No wonder Haji is losing all his graft cases! Maraga is not the problem," he concluded.





Kinoti’s CCTV footage detailed the events of the day when former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa together with two arms dealers visited the Harambee House Annex.





He also gave a detailed explanation of how Kenei was murdered in cold blood and later placed in his house to conceal the evidence.



