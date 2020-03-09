_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Monday March 9, 2020 - Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss, George Kinoti, is in the United States to attend the Federal Bureau of Investigations' (FBI) high-powered National Executive Institute (NEI) training program.





The three-week program is considered the bureau's premier executive training program and exclusively caters to heads of various security agencies.





Kinoti is the only security chief from Africa selected to take part in this year's edition.





It is attended by the chief executives of the largest law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.





To attend the training, one must be in charge of a department with at least 500 sworn officers serving a population of 250,000.





International participants are only invited by FBI legal attachés in US embassies around the world. Kinoti's involvement was confirmed by the US Embassy in Nairobi.





"Yes, Kinoti already left for the NEI training in Washington," a representative at the embassy disclosed.





The first two weeks of the training are to be held in Washington, D.C. in the United States before participants head to Glasgow, Scotland for the final part.





The training program focuses on strategic leadership development and current affairs, with high-ranking FBI officials taking participants through various specialized courses.





The NEI program is also meant to build valuable relationships between law enforcement officers working in various locations or for different agencies.





Kinoti's involvement in the program comes barely a month after 42 Kenyan police and intelligence officers traveled to the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia to undergo a 12-week counter-terrorism training course.





The program is meant to prepare them for the establishment of a Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) to counter militant groups in the region such as Al-Shabaab.





The Kenyan DAILY POST