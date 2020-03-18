_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 18, 2020 - Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to use resources in its disposal to trace 85 people who came into contact with the first person who tested positive for Coronavirus last Friday.





In a mocking post on Wednesday, Itumbi, who is currently Tanga Tanga team’s spanner boy, asked the DCI to use the triangulation method in tracing the 85 suspects who may also be infected.





“@DCI_Kenyahelp us identify the 85 people the new Patient ZERO came into contact with.”





“You trace us with our phones and arrest us, you use phone Triangulation to tell us who was where - Now use Technology for PUBLIC GOOD! #coronaviruske,” Itumbi said.





Meanwhile, Kenya has confirmed three more coronavirus cases, meaning that the country now has seven patients with Covid-19.





Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, confirmed on Wednesday that three more patients had tested positive for the virus.





Two of the cases were a couple that travelled from Madrid, Spain, on March 4th through Dubai, arriving in Kenya on March 5th.





The third case is a Burundian national who travelled from Dubai, UAE, to Kenya.





He arrived on March 17th and was picked up by a surveillance team.



