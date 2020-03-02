Monday, March 2, 2020 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday raided the home of besieged former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa in Karen, Nairobi.





The detectives were seen jumping over the fence and scaling the walls after Echesa refused to let them in until his lawyer arrives at the home.





According to a reliable source, the detectives stormed the home to search for documents related to the fake multi-billion arms tender deal fraud facing the former Cabinet Secretary and others.









Echesa is also being investigated over tax evasion claims regarding several high-end vehicles belonging to him.





Echesa was arraigned in court on February 17 alongside three others for defrauding international investors through a fake military equipment deal worth Ksh.39.5 billion.





The three were charged with conspiring to commit a felony, forgery and obtaining money by false pretense.





Watch the video below.







