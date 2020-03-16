_________________________________________________________________________
Job Title: Accounts Clerk
Salary: Kshs 15,000 – 20,000
Location: Athi River, Machakos County
Reporting to: Managing Director
Responsibilities
· Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department
· Type accurately, prepare and maintain accounting documents and records
· Prepare bank deposits, general ledger postings and statements
· Verifying the accuracy of invoices and other accounting documents or records.
· Reconcile accounts in a timely manner
· Daily enter key data of financial transactions in database
· Provide assistance and support to company personnel
· Research, track and restore accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies
· Inform management and compile reports/summaries on activity areas
· Function in accordance with established standards, procedures and applicable laws
· Constantly update job knowledge
· Statutory payments and filing
· Prepare accounts and submit reports as instructed.
Personal Qualities
· Familiarity with bookkeeping and basic accounting procedures
· Competency in MS Office, databases and accounting software
· Hands-on experience with spreadsheets and financial reports
· Accuracy and attention to detail
· Aptitude for numbers
· Ability to perform filing and record keeping tasks
· Data entry and word processing skills
· Well organized
Qualifications & Experience
· KATC certification or Certified Public Accountants Course(CPA)
· Computer Literacy
Applicants to send cv to rmuthoki@histoto.com
Deadline: 20th March 2020
