Job Title:

Accounts Clerk





Salary: Kshs 15,000 – 20,000

Location: Athi River, Machakos County

Reporting to: Managing Director

Responsibilities

· Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department

· Type accurately, prepare and maintain accounting documents and records

· Prepare bank deposits, general ledger postings and statements

· Verifying the accuracy of invoices and other accounting documents or records.

· Reconcile accounts in a timely manner

· Daily enter key data of financial transactions in database

· Provide assistance and support to company personnel

· Research, track and restore accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies

· Inform management and compile reports/summaries on activity areas

· Function in accordance with established standards, procedures and applicable laws

· Constantly update job knowledge

· Statutory payments and filing

· Prepare accounts and submit reports as instructed.

Personal Qualities

· Familiarity with bookkeeping and basic accounting procedures

· Competency in MS Office, databases and accounting software

· Hands-on experience with spreadsheets and financial reports

· Accuracy and attention to detail

· Aptitude for numbers

· Ability to perform filing and record keeping tasks

· Data entry and word processing skills

· Well organized

Qualifications & Experience

· KATC certification or Certified Public Accountants Course(CPA)

· Computer Literacy

Applicants to send cv to rmuthoki@histoto.com