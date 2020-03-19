_________________________________________________________________________

Vacancy No: CGHR/133/02/20





Program description: This program is a collaboration between Kenya Medical Research Institute, Henry Jackson Foundation MRI and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention whose remit is to conduct research in Malaria, HIV, Tuberculosis and other diseases. Due to its continued growth, the program has a vacancy in the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) Program.

POSITION: Data Analyst (1 position) KMR 6

REPORTS TO : Senior Data Manager

LOCATION : Nairobi

Job Summary: The data analyst’s position requires the incumbent to perform various data management, processing and analysis functions for the CHAMPS program in an accurate and timely fashion.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics or related field from a recognized university

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a busy data processing, management and analysis

Excellent knowledge and working experience of at least one statistical package for data manipulation and analysis (STATA, SPSS, SAS), database software (SQL server, MySQL, MS Access).

Experience in cleaning data and performing quality assurance procedures

Desirable qualities

Strong self-motivation and ability to work in a team, with good communication and interpersonal skills

Ability and willingness to quickly learn additional development skills and strategies on the job and be able to apply these

Experience working with electronic data collection systems in clinical settings

Ability to meet strict deadlines

Responsibilities

Keep track of data entry timelines

Provide technical support to all staff in terms of data access, manipulation, analysis etc

Participate in design of data collection and capture tools as required.

Liaising with partners and vendors in database changes or new

Provide period data metrics for all studies

Collate, query and clean data coming in from the field sites

Training staff on appropriate data entry techniques

Generate clean de-identified data files for export to external partners as required

Address and document routine problems arising in the course of data

Any other related duties as may be assigned from time to time by the supervisor

Terms of Employment: One (1) year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a Probation period for the first 3 months. Remuneration: Compensation is negotiable within the relevant grade, based on educational levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency.

Applications MUST include the following

Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy Number)

Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with Telephone number and e-mail address

Three letters of reference with contact telephone numbers

Copies of Certificates, or Transcripts

Must have Certificate of good conduct

Must have KRA Certificate of Tax compliance

Must have Clearance Certificate from HELB

Must have credit reference Bureau Certificate

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to send in their applications to:

The Deputy Director, KEMRI-CGHR,

P. O. Box 1578- 40100,

Kisumu

Applications are due no later than: March 26, 2020.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY