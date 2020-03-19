_________________________________________________________________________
Vacancy No: CGHR/133/02/20
Program description: This program is a collaboration between Kenya Medical Research Institute, Henry Jackson Foundation MRI and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention whose remit is to conduct research in Malaria, HIV, Tuberculosis and other diseases. Due to its continued growth, the program has a vacancy in the Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS) Program.
POSITION: Data Analyst (1 position) KMR 6
REPORTS TO: Senior Data Manager
LOCATION: Nairobi
Job Summary: The data analyst’s position requires the incumbent to perform various data management, processing and analysis functions for the CHAMPS program in an accurate and timely fashion.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science,
Statistics, Mathematics or related field from a recognized university
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a busy data
processing, management and analysis
- Excellent knowledge and working experience of
at least one statistical package for data manipulation and analysis
(STATA, SPSS, SAS), database software (SQL server, MySQL, MS Access).
- Experience in cleaning data and performing
quality assurance procedures
Desirable qualities
- Strong self-motivation and ability to work in
a team, with good communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability and willingness to quickly learn
additional development skills and strategies on the job and be able to
apply these
- Experience working with electronic data
collection systems in clinical settings
- Ability to meet strict deadlines
Responsibilities
- Keep track of data entry timelines
- Provide technical support to all staff in
terms of data access, manipulation, analysis etc
- Participate in design of data collection and
capture tools as required.
- Liaising with partners and vendors in database
changes or new
- Provide period data metrics for all studies
- Collate, query and clean data coming in from
the field sites
- Training staff on appropriate data entry
techniques
- Generate clean de-identified data files for
export to external partners as required
- Address and document routine problems arising
in the course of data
- Any other related duties as may be assigned
from time to time by the supervisor
Terms of Employment: One (1) year renewable contract as per KEMRI scheme of service and a Probation period for the first 3 months. Remuneration: Compensation is negotiable within the relevant grade, based on educational levels, relevant experience and demonstrated competency.
Applications MUST include the following
- Letter of Application (Indicate Vacancy
Number)
- Current Resume or Curriculum Vitae with
Telephone number and e-mail address
- Three letters of reference with contact
telephone numbers
- Copies of Certificates, or Transcripts
- Must have Certificate of good conduct
- Must have KRA Certificate of Tax compliance
- Must have Clearance Certificate from HELB
- Must have credit reference Bureau Certificate
How to Apply
Interested candidates who meet the criteria above are encouraged to send in their applications to:
The Deputy Director, KEMRI-CGHR,
P. O. Box 1578- 40100,
Kisumu
Applications are due no later than: March 26, 2020.
KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY
Only short listed candidates will be contacted
