_________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis , love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or site: www.mugwenudoctors.com

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis , love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or site: www.mugwenudoctors.com ______________________

Wednesday, March 4, 2020 - These armed thugs were caught on camera robbing a motorist at a petrol station in broad daylight.





From the CCTV footage, the thugs pulled over in the gas station in a sleek ride and asked one of the attendants to check their tyre pressure.





As he was busy doing his job, two guys with guns got out of the car and robbed a lady motorist who was filling her car.





The attendants scampered for safety immediately they saw the guns leaving the lady at the mercy of the gun-toting miscreants.





The lady was not fazed and tried to fight back but was overpowered.





The incident happened in South Africa where the crime rate, especially armed robberies, are getting out of hand.





Watch the video below.