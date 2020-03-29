_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday March 29, 2020 - Dagoretti South MP, John Kiarie, has exposed the Government lies about the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, saying the Government is just sugarcoating COVID-19 figures and being economical with the truth.





In a series of 25 tweets, the legislator painted a grim picture of the country's preparedness to handle the outbreak, sharing new details on arrivals quarantined at learning institutions in Nairobi.





He started off by stating that there were 7,000 Kenyans who flew in within the last 5 days that were currently isolated at Lenana School and Kinyanjui Technical Institute.





"We have 7,000 Kenyans in quarantine who arrived back between Wednesday and Sunday.”





“In Dagoretti South Constituency, we are hosting them at Lenana School and Kinyanjui Tech.”





“How they got there and the chaos therein is a story for another day," he posted on his official twitter page.





He then went on to expose what he claims is the real situation, urging the Government to stop trying to paint a pretty picture, stating that the country is utterly unprepared for 'what's coming next.'





The MP claimed that numbers announced by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe numbers were skewed as he could only announce results from the limited testing kits available.





"Kenya currently has an acute shortage of testing kits, so the country cannot adequately test how many of these new arrivals are currently positive!”





“We currently do not know the exact number of positive cases in the country.”





"Moderate estimates are that by May, Kenya will be reporting in excess of 10,000," KJ, as he is popularly known stated.





His explosve rant came a day after CS Kagwe announced 7 more cases of patients who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total tally to 38.





The Kenyan DAILY POST