_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Saturday March 28, 2020 - A catholic priest in Bungoma encountered the wrath of police officers after they raided his church on the night of Friday and gave him a dog’s beating.





According to reports, Father Christopher Wanyonyi of Christ the King Cathedral had defied the nationwide directive of a 7 p.m to 5 a.m curfew order as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The operation was led by County Commissioner Abdi Hassan who was determined to ensure residents in the county adhered to the national order.





Worshipers who had availed themselves for the night mass scampered for safety, as the officers narrowed in on father Wanyonyi.





The visibly agitated police also seized the items of worship among them sacrament.





Hassan expressed his disappointment at the fact that several churches in the county still conducted mass despite an order against public gatherings.





“We have a ton of respect for the clergy but it is very unfortunate that instead of them leading from the front in the fight against the virus, they are the ones engaging us in unnecessary confrontations,” Hassan stated.





Hassan revealed that the police had also summoned yet another Catholic Priest, Father John Ogolla, who he stated was also conducting secret masses.





"We have also summoned Ogolla and we can assure you that legal action will be taken against him.”





“If he does not present himself before the court when required, we will go after him," Hassan stated.





Police across the country were on patrol ensuring that members of the public adhered to the curfew failure to which, legal action would be taken.





The Kenyan DAILY POST