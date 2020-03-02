Monday March 2, 2020 – The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an update about Novel Coronavirus in Kenya.





The deadly disease, which has claimed the lives of 3,000 people worldwide and infected over 90, 000 is yet to arrive in Kenya and this according to WHO is good progress.





Last week, President Uluru Kenyatta formed the National Emergency Response Committee to monitor the risk posed by the deadly coronavirus following a public outcry.





In an Executive Order, Uhuru appointed Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, to head the task force mandated to coordinate Kenya’s preparedness, prevention and response to the deadly disease.





WHO has visited Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and they have been mesmerized by the level of screening at the busy airport.





“Had an opportunity to review the #COVID19 screening processes at #JKIA Nairobi airport today; procedures are being followed, screening all arrivals through interviews & thermal cameras and handheld scanners. Support given by #NYS #Preparedness #CoronaVirusUpdate,”’ WHO wrote in its hourly updates.



