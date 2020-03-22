_________________________________________________________________________

SUMMARY OF THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY RESPONSE COMMITTEE PRESS BRIEFING





There is an additional 8 Corona virus cases in Kenya, bringing the total number to 15





363 persons who had come into contact with the 8 are being traced.



Government continues to insist on high levels of hygiene and maintaining social distancing as an effective measure





Kenyans must adjust and change their lifestyles.



Behaving normal under the circumstances is akin to having a death wish.





MEASURES/DIRECTIVES





All international flights suspended effective Wednesday today at midnight apart from cargo flights. All coming between now and Wednesday to undergo quarantine at a government facility at their own exorbitant





All persons who violate quarantine measures to be quarantined forcefully at their own expense and later charged. This will apply to a senior government official who failed to self- quarantine upon return from abroad





Effective midnight, all bars will remain closed until further notice. Restaurant to remain open but only have take away services





All PSVs must adhere to the directive issues on Friday (March 20th) failure time which respective Sacco license will be revoked





Government has suspended all churches, mosques gatherings; funerals are restricted to family members only (Restricted to 15). Weddings not allowed. Any form of gathering even within the streets also not allowed





The National Government Administration Officers (NGAO)under the Ministry of Interior to enforce measures and directives issued. Moving forward displinary action will be taken towards those who will fail to comply





The National Police Service to enforce the National Health Act, the outlined matatu regulations and quarantine. The police will support NGAO in the enforcement of various outlined measures.

