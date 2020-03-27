_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 27, 2020 - Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday held a consultative meeting on Covid-19 response with officials from the Ministry, the Kenya Healthcare Federation and CEOs from the Kenya Association of Private Hospitals at Afya House.





However, when images of the meeting were uploaded online, what caught the attention of Kenyans is that the CS failed to honour his own directive to curb the spread of the virus.





Kagwe simply failed to social distance even as he wants other Kenyans to distance themselves from others.





In the images, Kagwe and the officials stood shoulder to shoulder and sat less than a meter from each other.





Taking to social media, Kenyans castigated the CS for preaching water and drinking wine, in the sense that he did not honour the directive.





"Was the group photo and two people on one sofa really necessary Ministry of Health?”





“Mr. CS, aren’t you the one who said if we treat Coronavirus normally it will treat us abnormally, are you being the example of social distance or an example of violation?" Patrick Mwongera posed.





"You guys keep preaching water while drinking wine.”





“From the way you guys are seated, there's no social distancing.”





“Even from the pictures. Kindly note that this virus doesn't choose class or wealth, even the leaders are at risk," Ontiri Dun stated.





Concerned netizens called upon the CS to avoid such meetings and employ teleconferencing so as to avoid congregating.





Kenyans criticized the necessity of a group photo arguing that it bore more dangers than merit.





Others questioned whether the officials were screened or even tested prior to their meeting with the Health CS.





"Why take a group picture with all you guys close together?”





“What happened to social distancing? Or all these people in these pictures were tested and found negative of Covid-19 just before they went into this 'consultative meeting'?" moniker Mancini posed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST