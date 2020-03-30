_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 30, 2020 - Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo, is clearly not losing sleep over the Coronavirus pandemic after he splashed a staggering Sh1.2 billion on a limited edition Bugatti .





The Portuguese international is currently in lockdown in his native town Madeira in Portugal after football matches were called off due to the Coronavirus pandemic.





This hyper car can get from 0-100kph in just 2.4 seconds.





It also features a 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine but it peaks at 1,578 horsepower which is 99 horses more than the ‘regular’ hypercar.





Only ten of this supercar vehicle model, the Bugatti Centodieci , were manufactured.

Ronaldo reportedly takes home Sh225 million each month in Italy.





Last week, reports indicated that Juventus players including Ronaldo had agreed on a pay cut as the club grapples with the effects of the Coronavirus.





