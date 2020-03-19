_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Thursday March 19, 2020 - Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, has been forced to go into self-quarantine at home, a fortnight after visiting the Emirates Stadium in London.





“I am well and relaxing at home in self-quarantine."



"Got a few more days to run,” Cheruiyot said.





Cheruiyot was in attendance at the Emirates Stadium in London when Coach Mikel Arteta’s side beat West Ham 1-0 in an English Premier League match on March 7th.





He later posted a photo of himself at the 60,000 seater stadium and even lauded French striker Alexandre Lacazette who scored the lone goal.









Soon after, Arteta tested positive for Coronavirus and the club postponed two league matches against Manchester City and Brighton before the FA cancelled all fixtures in the competition altogether.





The Government has since announced that all Kenyans returning home from overseas trips must self-quarantine for 14 days.





To make matters worse, there is new information that Cheruiyot attended the birthday party of Senate’s Majority Leader, Kipchumba Murkomen, where he interacted with close to a dozen people including senior politicians and their families.





Murkomen said on the floor of the house that some MPs were on the same flight as Kenya’s patient 4 from London to Kenya.



