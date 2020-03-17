_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 17, 2020 - Infected people without symptoms might be driving the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, a new study has shown.





While emphasis has been put on the fact that the virus is spread mainly by people who are already showing symptoms, such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing, a team of infectious disease researchers at the University of Texas found that the germ that causes Covid-19 is most contagious before and during the first week of symptoms.





Since the outbreak of the disease, which has been declared a pandemic, a number of studies conducted to understand how the virus behaves have shown that people without symptoms are causing substantial amounts of infection.





The scientists also found that about 10 per cent of patients are infected by someone who has the virus but does not show symptoms yet.





"The data suggest that this coronavirus may spread like the flu.”





“That means we need to move quickly and aggressively to curb the emerging threat," said Lauren Ancel Meyers, a professor of integrative biology at UT Austin.





The study provides an insight into why it took a week to identify Kenya’s first confirmed case of the disease. It took nine days after the 27-year-old woman jetted into the country for her to present to hospital with symptoms mimicking those of Covid-19.





It has emerged that she may have been infected aboard the plane to Nairobi from London after having sat next to a coughing passenger.





Upon her arrival at JKIA, where she did not show any symptoms, she shared a cab together with three other passengers in order to cost-share.





She then alighted in the city centre and boarded a different taxi to her boyfriend’s place in Rongai, where seven other people were living.





As she went about her business in the city, she may have passed on the virus unknowingly, putting an unknown number of people at risk.





Known as Patient Zero, the Kenyan student living in the US tested positive for Covid-19 was immediately isolated at Kenyatta National Hospital’s Infectious Disease Unit (KNH-IDU) marking the onset of public health officers’ nightmare to trace every person she had come into contact with.





