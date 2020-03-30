_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, March 30, 2020 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, to identify 20 boarding schools per county that will be used as makeshift hospitals following an increase in coronavirus cases in the country.





In an announcement made on Monday by Deputy President William Ruto, the Government directed the Education Ministry to provide the country with 20 boarding schools for use as isolation centres.





“Gok has directed the ministry of education to work with all county governments to identify at least 20 boarding schools per county," Ruto said.





"... to be prepared or equipped for use as health facilities as part of Covid-19 preparedness."





"The Health Ministry will work with governors to ensure it is done ASAP,” Ruto added.





The DP also asked Kenyans to continue to comply with directives on personal hygiene and the curfew.



