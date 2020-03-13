_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, March 13, 2020- Kenya has become the latest country to confirm the deadly coronavirus in its territory.





Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that the patient is a 27-year old female Kenyan citizen who returned to the country from US via London on March 5.





The woman is currently at the Kenyatta National Hospital Infectious Disease Unit.





So far, 128,343 cases have been reported worldwide with 4,720 deaths and 68,324 recovered.





Consequently, the government has banned all public gatherings including the much anticipated BBI rally in Nakuru.





The BBI rallies have been equated to reggae and were hitherto deemed unstoppable but now that is not the case.





