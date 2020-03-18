_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 18, 2020 - A man in Kibundani area, Kwale County, has died after he was assaulted by a group of youth at night.





The man, George Kotini Hezron, is said to have been suspected of suffering from Coronavirus by the residents, who decided to take the law into their hands against CS Mutahi Kagwe's directive that any such cases should be reported through the Ministry's toll-free line.





Kotini is said to have been heading home after having a drink at Diani joint when he was attacked at 9 PM.





"Kotini met a group of youths, and an argument ensued as the youths took advantage of his drunkenness and started accusing him of suffering from Coronavirus.”





“As a result, they seriously assaulted him, hence sustaining injuries,” read a report filed at Diani Police Station.





According to reports, the attackers used stones and boulders to hit the middle-aged man, before they fled and left him.





Police who arrived at the scene found that the attackers had already left and rushed Kotini to Msambweni Referral Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.





Kwale County Commander Joseph Nthenge confirmed the incident and stated that the police were following up on the matter.





No arrests, however, have been made yet.





This comes after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday, March 18 announced the confirmation of three more Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Kenya bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven.





