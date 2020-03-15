_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday March 15, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta cancelled two meetings scheduled for the Vatican in Rome Italy, and another, a security meeting in Mombasa slotted for Sunday, March 15.





According to reports, Uhuru had been expected to travel to the Vatican in Rome, Italy, from March 10 to 14.





He was expected to meet Pope Francis, who is the head of Roman Catholic Church.









President Kenyatta would have been the first Kenyan head of state to have visited the Vatican.





Reports further indicated that the head of state had sent ahead an advance team that left the country on March 2, 2020, but was forced to cancel the trip after Italy put the whole country under total lockdown following the surging Coronavirus pandemic.





According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Italy, as of March 14, had 17,660 confirmed cases and 1,268 deaths.





