Wednesday March 18, 2020 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has confirmed three more coronavirus cases, meaning the country has a total of seven patients with Covid-19.





Addressing a Press Conference on Wednesday, Kagwe confirmed that three more patients had tested positive for the virus.





Two of the cases were a couple that travelled from Madrid, Spain, on March 4th through Dubai, arriving in Kenya on the March 5th.





The third case is a Burundian national who travelled from Dubai, UAE, to Kenya.





He arrived on March 17 and was picked up by a surveillance team.





“We are tracing persons who may have been in contact with the patients," he said.





He noted that all cases so far are imported.





Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta and the National Security Committee are mulling an idea of putting Nairobi on lockdown following an increase in cases of coronavirus.





Limiting people’s movement is one of the ways of stopping the spread of coronavirus.



