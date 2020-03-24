_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has confirmed nine more Coronavirus cases pushing the total number of cases in the country to 25.





The new cases are spread across four Counties namely, Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale and they include seven Kenyans and two foreigners.





The Health CS revealed that two cases were confirmed to have been from close contact (community spread) while the rest were from people who had travelled into the country.





On the same breath, Mutahi hinted that the Government is planning to enforce drastic measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.





Reports indicate that the Government could impose a total lockdown among other drastic measures.





“We are suffering cases of indiscipline.”





“When we tell people to keep their kids safe while there is corona virus don't expose them” he said





“Tomorrow we will announce further measures to respond to this current situation” he added.





The deadly disease, that has an epicenter in Wuhan, China, has already claimed lives of over 16,000 people and infected 300,000 people over the last 4 months.



