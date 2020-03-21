_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday March 21, 2020 - Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Health Mutahi Kagwe has urged Kenyans to prepare for the worst in light of the deadly Coronavirus that is ravaging the country and the world.





Addressing the media yesterday, Kagwe said Kenyans are staring at bleak times ahead in the next two weeks, which will determine their fate as far as Coronavirus is concerned.





He noted that Kenya is entering the most perilous period since the first Coronavirus case was confirmed in the country on March 12.





“The next two weeks are extremely critical for this country as we seek to contain the outbreak”





“If there is a moment in our country’s history where we need to embrace the Harambee spirit, it is today and it is now.”





“ Our actions this coming week, in particular, will determine whether we shall go into a full-blown crisis with grave human and economic consequences or whether we shall limit the adverse impacts of this disease, save lives and reduce the impact to our economy,” warned the CS.





While announcing new additional measures by the National Emergency Response Committee regarding containing Covid-19 spread, the CS urged Kenyans to brace themselves for the most critical period regarding the pandemic.





“Our actions continue to be guided by the trends that we have observed in other countries.”





“Evidence from other countries indicate that the number of infected persons increases dramatically in the second week following the confirmation of a first case,” he cautioned.





He further revealed that although confirmed Covid-19 cases confirmed in Kenya still stand at seven, four new suspected cases which had been in contact with the previous cases had been isolated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST