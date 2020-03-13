_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Friday, March 3, 2020 - This traffic cop was spotted along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi Central District, wearing a face mask to prevent himself from contracting the deadly Corona Virus after the first case was reported in the country.
See photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment