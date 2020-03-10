_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 10, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed that he will attend the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Nakuru County on March 21st.





Since the launch of BBI last year, Uhuru, who is the leader of the initiative, has not been attending the rallies.





However, on Tuesday, Uhuru who met all Governors from Rift Valley region and confirmed that he will attend the BBI meeting in Nakuru.





“Yes the President confirmed to us that he will attend the rally since he is resident of Nakuru County,” said one of the Governors who attended the meeting at State House, Nairobi.





The President also warned Governors against entertaining busy bodies who usually attend meetings to heckle some politicians.





The Head of State gave an incident in Meru during the BBI rally where Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, created confusion and anarchy during the rally at Kinoru Stadium.





“Yes he said he doesn’t want any nonsense dur ing the rally that will be held at Afraha Stadium,” another Governor stated.



