_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Sunday March 15, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto may be getting scared of Deputy President William Ruto.





This became evident on Wednesday when their allies developed cold feet over their nefarious plot to impeach Ruto.





Uhuru and Raila’s allies failed to declare their plan to impeach DP William Ruto when they addressed a press conference at Serena Hotel on Wednesday.









According to sources, the legislators that were drawn from NASA, Jubilee, ANC and Wiper parties had planned to announce the date they would table an ouster motion against the DP.





But moments to the press briefing, a strange call came from State House forcing the legislators to drop the plan to announce Ruto’s impeachment and instead issue a warning to the country’s second in command to respect the President.



