_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, March 20, 2020 -Even commercial sex workers are not taking any chances as the dreaded Corona Virus continues to spread like bushfire.





This curvy sex worker was spotted parading her goodies to clients in the street at night and at the same time, taking health measures.





She was wearing a facemask to prevent herself from the dreaded virus.





See photo.







