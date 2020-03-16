_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 16, 2020 -Rogue city pastor, Peter Manyuru, the founder of Jesus Teaching Ministries and the owner of Nairobi Aviation College, is among the rogue city preachers who have been faking miracles and preying on innocent Kenyans.





The fake preacher has an expansive church at Kahawa House on Haile Sellasie Avenue where desperate Kenyans flock expecting to receive miracles, healing and financial breakthroughs.





At Manyuru’s church, every miracle has its own price.





He sells “anointed” items such as handkerchiefs, oil and pens to hundreds of brainwashed congregants who flock his church daily.





To see him in person you have to part with Ksh 5,000.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has landed a video of the fake preacher spraying some coached congregants with water which he claims was anointed.





The stage managed miracle left the coached congregants falling down like sack of potatoes.

The Government should come up with mechanisms to tame rogue pastors like Manyuru.





See video.







