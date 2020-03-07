_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, March 7, 2020-

An upcoming Tanzanian female singer left tongues wagging and caused chaos on social media after she graced an interview on Citizen TV’s ratchet show 10 over 10 dressed like a sex worker.





The clout chasing singer rocked raunchy lingerie that flashed part of her naked derriere, leaving little to the imagination of viewers.





Horny teenagers who attend the Friday night show that is hosted the wild Willis Raburu were spotted ogling at the female singer and almost breaking their necks while trying to catch the best view of her sexy goodies.





Kenyans rushed to social media and called out Citizen TV for promoting immorality.





They want Ezekiel Mutua to intervene and ban the show.





See how Kenyans reacted on twitter.





The Kenyan DAILY POST