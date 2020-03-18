_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 18, 2020 - Nairobi County Government will start fumigating the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) and its environs on Wednesday evening as part of measures to contain spread of coronavirus.





Making the announcement, Nairobi County Health Deputy Director, Wilson Langat, said that fumigators will be mounted on vehicles within the city centre, an exercise which will also see street families go through sanitization.





“The vehicles will move around and disinfect locations within the CBD.”





“We have requested the Ministry of Health to provide the necessary equipment for the process,”





“Street children are also part of us, and we shall come in as a County and sanitise those we find on the streets,” Mr Langat said.





This comes after the national Government carried out the first fumigation in the country on Saturday in Rongai after it was reported that a woman who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) resided in the area.





There are already 7 cases of Covid 19 in Nairobi and the number is expected to rise in the coming days.



