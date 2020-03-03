Tuesday, March 3, 2020 - Citizen TV presenter Kimani Mbugua, has apologized over his angry rant against the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church.





The budding journalist shocked many when he shared a video on Facebook denouncing the church he had been a member for over 20 years, saying it is a cult.





He added that he holds strong views against Ellen Gold White who is one of the founders of the SDA church whose books he has reviewed and concluded that she was a fraud.





The youthful journalist has now apologized and withdrawn his scathing remarks stating that he was an angry young man seeking answers.





He also promised seek help to deal with his anger issues.









Taking to Facebook he wrote: “Am sorry guys, I have an apology to issue I am sorry for all the strong views I expressed against Adventists here in Kenya and across the world I will pull down all my posts and videos and retract my statements.





“I was angry and I will attend Maxwell SDA and issue an apology to all Adventists next Saturday. I hope you guys find it in you to forgive me for the pain I've caused I know it's hard but I humbly seek your forgiveness.





“I was just an angry young man seeking answers, I will seek help to deal with all the anger issues am going through. May God forgive me for speaking against His anointed,”





“My sincere apology to all Adventists, I have spoken to many friends and family and I know the pain I've caused you guys. I shall seek help to deal with my anger management issues.





“Am sorry for all the hurtful things I said. ❤️ Always. Sincerely. Kim,”



