It all started on Friday, when I had to hand in my group assignment. I waited abit outside my lecturer’s office until he came and opened. Well I didn’t exactly notice his features, but we will get to that.





I entered his office and that’s when he asked me to wait for everyone to hand in their work and register. I reminded him that I wasn’t the class representative but he still insisted. Not like I had alot to do but anyway I stayed and waited for my classmates to hand in their work.

Well when every group was done I gave him back his sheet and decided to leave his office. Even at this point i still hadn’t got a picture of him in my head, I had just noticed his iPhone 11 on the table but that was it.

I would have noticed him in class but I’m either distracted or just lost with all the calculations he is ever talking about. Anyway when I handed him his sheet, he tries to create small talk. He explains about how he failed to notice such a beautiful girl like me in his class, given the lectures I have missed that is quite obvious.

I just blushed and said I don’t know still trying to get out of there. He smiled and asked why I was in such a hurry to leave, and why was in a hurry again? I have no idea!

I just told him I had to leave but he insisted that for my assistance he would like to take me for coffee or anything of my choice. I agreed to it immediately since I was hungry that day and waited for him to wrap up so that we head out to the coffee place of my choice

I would love to tell you all about it but I have to go so I will complete the story for you next week . Till then.

Love Lucy!





