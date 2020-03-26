_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, March 26, 2020 - The Coronavirus (Covid-19) has been confirmed in 198 countries and territories around the world since the first case was reported in Wuhan, China, in November 2019.





The deadly virus has so far claimed the lives of over 22,000 people around the world with confirmed cases nearing 500,000.





As scientists scramble to find a cure, an American lawyer Larry Klayman, via his advocacy group Freedom Watch and Texas company Buzz Photos have sued the Chinese Government for $20 trillion over the spread of coronavirus that has brought the entire world to a standstill.





The Chinese Government, Chinese army, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Director of Wuhan Institute of Virology, Shi Zhengli, and Chinese Army's Major General Chen Wei, were joined as defendants in the lawsuit.





The plaintiff claims that the coronavirus is a biological weapon prepared by the Chinese authorities.





He has accused China of aiding and abetting death, provision of material support to terrorists, conspiracy to cause injury and death of US citizens, negligence, wrongful death, assault and battery.





The American group also alleged that Chinese authorities "silenced" Chinese doctors and researchers who spoke out about the virus and "raised the alarm to the outside world internationally".





The American plaintiffs who asked for a jury trial against the Chinese defendants, insisted that coronavirus was "designed to be used against the general population of one or more of China's perceived enemy nations, such as the United States."





US President Donald Trump has been criticized for referring the Covid-19 as a ‘Chinese Virus’





The US has not been spared with over 68,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths so far.



