Friday, 13 March 2020 - Chelsea attacker, Callum Hudson-Odoi, has announced that he has recovered from Coronavirus.





In a video on Instagram, the attacker announced that he’s currently following all the laid-out guidelines for the disease and hopes to get back to playing football soon.





The 19-year old is the first the first Premier League player publicly confirmed to have the virus which has so far infected at least 596 and killed 10 in the UK.









A number of other Premier League teams have sent players away to self-isolate, with Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta testing positive.





Meanwhile, all Premier League matches have been postponed until 3 April as the Coronavirus continues to spread rapidly worldwide.





Watch the video below.