Thursday, March 12, 2020 - Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo is a proud father of triplets.





The adorable trip-lets, Jewel, Jean & Jayden are celebrating their 10th birthday today:





Taking to twitter, the former Ombudsman turned politician shared photos of triplets with the caption:





“#BirthdayWishes..., Happy Birthday to the Amollo Triplets..., Jewel, Jean & Jayden., as you Complete Your First Decade On Earth 👋 🏾 👋 🏾 👋 🏾

See the photo below.



