_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - A place in the Champions League quarter-finals will be at stake when Liverpool and Atletico Madrid face off at Anfield tonight.





The Reds will be looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit and hope that history does not repeat itself tonight.





The last time they played Atletico at Anfield it ended in a 1-1 draw in November 2008, which would also see them crash out this time around.





On the other hand, Atletico have won just twice in 13 away games against English clubs, losing four times, but they have drawn 1-1 on each of their last three visits to England and are unbeaten in the last four.





Possible starting lineup: Go Here>>>





Liverpool : Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane





Atletico: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi; Saul Niguez, Partey, Koke, Joao Felix; Correa, Morata





Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Atletico Go Here>>>





This promises to be a fascinating contest pitting two European knockout specialists from recent times going head to head, with the defence-minded Atletico looking to keep Liverpool's attack at bay.





We are backing Liverpool to win but Atletico are likely to score a huge away goal and progress to the last 8.





See more tips below and predictions.





DE1 (20:30) B. Monchengladbach v FC Koln – 1





SCP (22:45) St. Mirren v Heats – X2





ECL (23:00) Liverpool v A. Madrid –Under 2.5





ECL (23:00) PSG v Dortmund –GG Go Here>>>





CLS (00:15) River Plate v Deportivo -1





CLS (02:30) Flamengo v Barcelona-1