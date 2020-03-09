_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 9, 2020 - Leicester City will be looking to keep their hopes of qualifying for champions League football alive when they play relegation threatened Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium tonight.





The Villans are currently 19th in the table but sit just two points from the safety of 17th and will be looking to overcome a Leicester side that are without a league victory since January 22.





Both sides lost their last games with Leicester suffering a shock 1-0 loss to Norwich City and Villa lost to Man City in the Carabao Cup final.









Leicester’s hit-man Jamie Vardy likely to return to the starting XI after recovering from a calf problem and we reckon he will inspire the Foxes to a comfortable victory tonight.





See more tips below and play responsibly.





EGP(18:00) Ismaily v El Gounah -1





RU1 (19:00) Zenit St. Petersburg v FC Ufa -1





IT1 (20:30) Sassuolo v Brescia -1 Here>>>





SE1 (21:00) AIK v Kalmar -1





DE2 (22:30) Stuttgart v Arminia -1





EPL (23:00) Leicester v Aston Villa -1