Tuesday, March 3, 2020- Liverpool face off with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight in the FA Cup fifth-round looking to keep their dreams of winning a treble alive.





The Reds have effectively wrapped up the Premier League title and are still on course to defend their Champions League title.





However, Jurgen Klopp’s charges travel to London off the back of a shock 3-0 defeat at Watford that ended their bid to become only the second team after Arsenal to go the whole season without losing a single match.





On the other hand, Chelsea played out to a disappointing 2-2 draw away to Bournemouth.





The two sides went all the way to a penalty shootout when they met in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul earlier this season, and this could be a similarly tight contest.





While Klopp could field a relatively weakened side, we expect a tight contest with the winner determined from the shoot-out given that replays are no longer in effect from the fifth-round stage.





Prediction: Chelsea 2:2 Liverpool





