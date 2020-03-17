_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 -The COVID-19 pandemic has paralysed major sporting events world over but there are a few leagues in various countries that have not been affected are ongoing.





We have selected six football matches played today with over 90% success rate.





See the tips below and play responsibly.





ICF (15:00) Kalmar FF v Oerebro –GG Go Here>>>





TR1 (18:00) Goztepe v Rizespor -1





ARP (22:00) Claypole v Deportivo –Under 2.5





ARP (22:00) Deportivo Muniz v CSR –x2





ARN (23:45) Gimnasia Mendoza v Sarmieno – 1x





BRC(23:00) Gama v Real Brasilia –Under 2.5 Go Here>>>



