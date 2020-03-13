_________________________________________________________________________
Friday, 13 March 2020 - Citizen TV presenter, Lilian Muli, has been engaging her over 800k followers on Instagram where he allowed them to ask her personal questions.
The mother of two boys faced questions about her marriage, her boys and more, but one randy guy left tongues wagging after asking the screen siren to be his sugar mummy.
“Can you be my sugar mummy?” the fan posed.
The Media personality, who is currently married to shadowy Kisii businessman and owner of Shabana Football club, opted to be diplomatic with her response.
Without taking offense, she replied: “Lol No. Unfortunately, I can’t afford you.”
See the post below.
