Sunday, March 8, 2020 - Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz has been the talk of the town after he broke up his Kenyan girlfriend and third baby mama, Tanasha Donna.





Grapevine is rife with reports that Simba as he calls himself is on a mission to have baby mamas in as many countries as possible.





Diamond has baby mamas in Tanzania, Uganda and now Kenya.





He has now set his sights on either Rwanda or Burundi.





However, Kenyans have dared the ‘Baba Lao’ hit-maker to impregnate if indeed he’s a lion as he claims to be.





Akothee has responded to the suggestion and stated that she’s busy struggling with old white men who have her debt to be playing silly games with Diamond.





Taking to Instagram,the mother of five wrote: “ 🙆 ‍♂️ 🙆 ‍♂️ 🙆 ‍♂️ 🙆 ‍♂️ my ovaries 🏃 ‍♂️ 🏃 ‍♂️ 🏃 ‍♂️, hii itakuwa global war , vita vya colona vailus verses rocust, Hebu mniache ningangane na hali yangu ya wazungu Wazee wana deni yangu , 🏃 ‍♂️ 🏃 ‍♂️ 🏃 ‍♂️ 🏃 ‍♂️, nitarudi baadaye 🙏 🏾 🙏 🏾

🙏 🏾 🙏 🏾”



