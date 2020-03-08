_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, March 8, 2020- All eyes will be at Old Trafford today when arch-rivals Manchester United and Manchester City lock horns in the Premier League.





This will be the fourth time the local rivals face off in a space of three months with the Red Devils boasting the bragging rights for the season with two wins to one.





However, United are currently 15 points behind the Citizens in the league table and know that anything other than a victory could harm their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.





Head To Head





The Red Devils could win back-to-back matches against Man City for the first time in a decade, while 2009-10 was also the last time the Red Devils did the double over their local rivals.





The reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium saw Rashford and Martial earn United a 2-1 victory in December.





Possible starting lineups:





Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred; James, Fernandes, Martial; Ighalo





Man City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling





Here>>> Prediction: Man United 2:2 Man City





Manchester United certainly need the win more than City in terms of their league aspirations this season, but City have dominated this fixture in recent years and we reckon the spoils will be shared.





See more tips below and play responsibly.





NL1 (14:15) Utrecht v Sparta Rotterdam –GG Here>>>





SCP (15:00) Ross County v Rangers -2





DK1 (16:00) Aalborg v Lyngby -1





AT1 (16:30) Red Bull Salzburg v Sturm Graz –Over 2.5





NL1 (16:30) Feyenoord v Willem -1





IT1 (17:00) AC Milan v Genoa -1





SE1(16:30) Malmo v AFC Eskilstuna –Over.25





FR1 (17:00) Saint Etienne v Bordeaux -1x





EPL (17:00) Chelsea v Everton –GG Here>>>





DE1 (17:30) Bayern v Augsburg –Over 2.5





FR1 (19:00) Rennes v Montpellier -1x





EPL (19:30) Man United v Man City –GG Here>>>





ES1 (20:30) Villarreal v Leganes –Over 1.5





PT1 (22:45) Sporting CP v Aves -1





IT1 (21:45) Real Betis v Real Madrid –GG