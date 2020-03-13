_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, 13 March 2020 - Kenyans have thronged supermarkets to stock-pile on toilet rolls, hand sanitiser, surgical masks and food stuff, hours after the Government confirmed the first case of Coronavirus in the country.





On Friday morning, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced that a 27-year old Kenyan lady who had arrived in the country from US via London, had tested positive for coronavirus.





While Kagwe assured Kenyans that the Government is on top of things, and warned against crowded places, the crowds in supermarkets tell a different story.





What is more shocking is the fact that some rogue Supermarkets are taking advantage of the fear and chaos to hike prices of sanitisers and sanitary products.





See photos and reaction below.



























