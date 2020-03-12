_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday March 12, 2020 - Supporters of Deputy President William Ruto took to the streets on Thursday in Kabarnet, Baringo County, to protest calls from a section of leaders for Ruto to resign.





The protesters gathered in the morning outside the Baringo County Assembly building where they began chanting pro-Ruto slogans.





A heavy police presence was witnessed as the crowds built up outside the Assembly before they headed into Kabarnet town.





With Kabarnet OCPD Francis Gachoki reportedly having cancelled a permit for the gathering, police fired teargas to disperse the protesters in Kabarnet town.





The protesters revealed their displeasure with an alleged plot to impeach the Deputy President.





Some of the protesters also voiced their opposition to Baringo Woman Representative Gladwell Tungo , who was elected on a Kenya African National Union (KANU) ticket and has been a vocal supporter of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi , Ruto's rival.





In December 2019, for instance, Tungo made headlines as she lashed out at Baringo leaders who questioned her absence at an event presided over by Ruto in Baringo, the Kimalel Goat Auction.





Tungo remained unreachable when contacted by Kenyans.co.ke on Thursday, March 12.





The press conference held at Parliament on Wednesday, March 11 by over 50 lawmakers allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga had seen Ruto accused of failing to support Uhuru in executing his mandate.





They called for the Deputy President to step aside, claiming he had brought the DP's office into disrepute as he was linked to multiple scandals.





